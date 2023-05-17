Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Cintas by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,018,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,220,000 after purchasing an additional 88,148 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $465.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.00. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $478.39.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Stories

