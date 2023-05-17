Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

