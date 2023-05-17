Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $191.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.90.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.