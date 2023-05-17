Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,554 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Unionview LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 289,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 84,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 44,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.