Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 3,988 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

