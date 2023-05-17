Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 544 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $207.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.55.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

