Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 72 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after buying an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,228,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,899,000 after buying an additional 710,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $203.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.66. The stock has a market cap of $280.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

