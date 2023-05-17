Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Shares Down 13.1%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.26 and last traded at $21.30. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Citizens Financial Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86.

Citizens Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Citizens Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.81%.

About Citizens Financial

Citizens Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of financial services. It also offers retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services, as well as, deposit, trust, and brokerage services. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Elkins, WV.

