CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Raises Dividend to $1.12 Per Share

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.1159 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from CK Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.40.

CK Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CKISY remained flat at $26.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. CK Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87.

Get CK Infrastructure alerts:

About CK Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Read More

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.