CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Raises Dividend to $1.12 Per Share

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.1159 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from CK Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.40.
CK Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CKISY remained flat at $26.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. CK Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87.
About CK Infrastructure
