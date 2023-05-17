Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLWGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $196,583.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,922.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $196,583.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,922.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $88,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,497 shares of company stock valued at $918,412. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at about $981,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of CLW traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. 27,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,406. The company has a market cap of $542.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.80. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

