Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,126 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $196,583.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,182,922.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $88,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,497 shares of company stock valued at $918,412. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at about $981,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 3.0 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of CLW traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. 27,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,406. The company has a market cap of $542.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.80. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Further Reading

