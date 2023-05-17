Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $196,583.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,922.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $196,583.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,922.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $88,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,497 shares of company stock valued at $918,412. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at about $981,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Clearwater Paper Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of CLW traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. 27,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,406. The company has a market cap of $542.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.80. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.
About Clearwater Paper
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearwater Paper (CLW)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.