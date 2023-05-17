Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401,275 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.85% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $70,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

