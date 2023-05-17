CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,614.6% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Price Performance

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $58.86. 121,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,534. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $71.97.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.