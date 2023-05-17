CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CNHI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 389,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,189. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Articles

