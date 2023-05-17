Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Cognex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. Cognex has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $58.12.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,887 shares of company stock valued at $290,525. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 14.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

