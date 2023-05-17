Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Community Financial Stock Performance

Community Financial stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $142.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.76. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $41.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Community Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Community Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

