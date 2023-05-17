Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 745,900 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 837,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

Shares of CCU traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,113. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $841.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.68 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.47.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Featured Articles

