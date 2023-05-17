Compass Point Trims AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Target Price to $10.00

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Compass Point from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFCG. JMP Securities cut shares of AFC Gamma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.90.

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. Analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 87,155 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $873,293.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,502,218 shares in the company, valued at $35,092,224.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 58,293 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 25.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,126,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 229,831 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 71,021 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 566,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 40,915 shares during the period. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

