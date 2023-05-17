Compound Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.47 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $268.87 million and $11.47 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $36.05 or 0.00131665 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00063824 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00040247 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025825 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003750 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000503 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,458,130 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,457,598.10805061 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.30900796 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $10,786,661.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

