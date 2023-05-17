Conduit (LON:CRE) PT Raised to GBX 595

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.39) to GBX 595 ($7.45) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s current price.

Conduit Stock Performance

Shares of CRE traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 500 ($6.26). 519,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,463. The firm has a market capitalization of £822.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,136.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 487.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 443.28. Conduit has a twelve month low of GBX 299.50 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 518 ($6.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Conduit

In other news, insider Trevor Carvey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 486 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £48,600 ($60,879.37). Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Conduit Company Profile

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

