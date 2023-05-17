Conflux Trading Up 10.9% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Conflux has a market cap of $862.45 million and approximately $172.61 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,781.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00341006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013351 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.68 or 0.00566373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00436454 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,879,485,011 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,879,375,262.4908442 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.31074579 USD and is up 4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $269,332,933.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

