Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Up 6.8% in April

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 111,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
CNTX stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.52.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut Context Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
