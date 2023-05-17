Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Up 6.8% in April

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 111,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

CNTX stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Context Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Context Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

