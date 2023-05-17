Continuum Finance Price Up 9.5% This Week (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Continuum Finance has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $45,936.08 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

