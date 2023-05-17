Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.93

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.93 and last traded at $81.86, with a volume of 2156758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Copart Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average of $68.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Copart by 235.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

