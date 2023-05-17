Cormark Increases K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$42.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.84% from the stock’s previous close.

KBL has been the subject of several other reports. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:KBL traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.47. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,711. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$26.53 and a 1-year high of C$33.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$328.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.24). K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of C$70.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 1.1157181 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.