Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Hits $3.15 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.98 or 0.00040165 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.15 billion and $71.02 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00055371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019711 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001068 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

