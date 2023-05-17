Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Holdings Lifted by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,486,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Argus raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. CL King raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $106.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.85. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

