Credit Suisse AG Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 670,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,522 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 325,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ICL Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ICL Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ICL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 35.99%. Equities research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1132 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

About ICL Group

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

