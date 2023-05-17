Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,049 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,765,000 after acquiring an additional 859,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,141,000 after acquiring an additional 81,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after acquiring an additional 384,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,866,000 after acquiring an additional 113,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,920,000 after acquiring an additional 193,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 693,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,081. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -214.28%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

