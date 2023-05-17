Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (USOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.9479 per share on Thursday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Trading Up 1.1 %

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,812. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.21. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period.

