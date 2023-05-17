Creditcoin Achieves Market Cap of $73.02 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $73.02 million and $22.76 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003654 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00008617 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 221,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.