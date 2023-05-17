Critical Analysis: Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) vs. Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) and Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aris Water Solutions and Helix Energy Solutions Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71 Helix Energy Solutions Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $13.86, suggesting a potential upside of 56.22%. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus target price of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.18%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Helix Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions 0.53% 6.23% 3.20% Helix Energy Solutions Group -5.23% -2.25% -1.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Helix Energy Solutions Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $341.60 million 1.50 $1.70 million $0.24 36.96 Helix Energy Solutions Group $973.06 million 1.03 -$87.78 million ($0.33) -20.00

Aris Water Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Helix Energy Solutions Group. Helix Energy Solutions Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Helix Energy Solutions Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The company operates through the following business segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities. The Well Intervention segment offers vessels and related equipment that are used to perform well intervention services primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and North Sea regions. The Robotics segment involves four chartered vessels and also includes ROVs, trenchers and ROVDrills designed to complement offshore construction and well intervention services. The Production Facilities segment includes its investment in the Helix Producer I and Kommandor LLC. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

