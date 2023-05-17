Critical Comparison: Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) versus PositiveID (OTCMKTS:PSID)

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) and PositiveID (OTCMKTS:PSID – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cue Health and PositiveID’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health $474.17 million 0.21 -$194.06 million ($1.95) -0.33 PositiveID N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PositiveID has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cue Health.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health -40.14% -30.08% -22.29% PositiveID N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Cue Health and PositiveID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cue Health and PositiveID, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 1 3 0 2.75 PositiveID 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cue Health presently has a consensus price target of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 858.12%. Given Cue Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cue Health is more favorable than PositiveID.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of Cue Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Cue Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of PositiveID shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Cue Health

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About PositiveID

(Get Rating)

PositiveID Corporation, a life sciences and technology company, develops and sells molecular diagnostic systems for bio-threat detection and medical testing in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Molecular Diagnostics, Medical Devices, and Mobile Labs. The company develops microfluidic systems for the automated preparation and performance of biological assays to detect biological threats and analyze biological samples at the point of need. It has a portfolio of intellectual property related to sample preparation and rapid medical testing applications. The company's microfluidic bio-agent autonomous networked detector (M-BAND) technology is a bio-aerosol monitor with integrated systems for sample collection, processing, and detection modules. Its M-BAND technology analyzes air samples for the detection of pathogenic bacteria, viruses, and toxins for up to 30 days. The company's FireflyDX is an automated pathogen detection system for rapid diagnostics for clinical and point-of-need applications. Its FireflyDX system detects and identifies common pathogens and diseases, such as E. coli, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-susceptible staphylococcus aureus, clostridium difficile, Zika virus, Ebola virus, influenza, and others. In addition, PositiveID Corporation markets Caregiver, a non-contact clinical thermometer that measures forehead temperature in adults, children, and infants for hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, nursing homes and other long-term care institutions, and acute care hospitals; and manufactures and sells specialty technology vehicles for mobile laboratory, command and communications applications, and mobile cellular systems. The company was formerly known as VeriChip Corporation and changed its name to PositiveID Corporation in November 2009. PositiveID Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

