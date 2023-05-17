Cronos One Day Volume Reaches $12.35 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $12.35 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00055343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00039988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

