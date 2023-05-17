Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. Biogen comprises about 2.4% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.72. 246,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,365. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.54 and a 52-week high of $319.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.