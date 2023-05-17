Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Invests $1.34 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. DexCom accounts for about 2.7% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth $161,080,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 299.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,267,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,777,000 after purchasing an additional 717,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DXCM traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.00. 575,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $126.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.45. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.45 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $47,234.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,823.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958,823.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,433,574. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

