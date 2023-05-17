Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X comprises about 4.6% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PPSC Investment Service Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at $166,405,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1,838.0% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 250,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 237,713 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth about $13,910,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 102.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 211,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 200,588 shares during the last quarter.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSEARCA:SPXL traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $74.41. 5,736,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,816,803. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.39. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $96.55.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (SPXL)
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.