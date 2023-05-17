Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,809,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after purchasing an additional 607,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.24.

ENPH stock traded up $4.12 on Wednesday, reaching $165.08. 1,797,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,605. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.93 and a 200-day moving average of $238.07.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

