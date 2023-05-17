Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Hubbell accounts for 2.5% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBB traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,665. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $282.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.52.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

