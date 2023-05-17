Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Dollar General makes up approximately 2.5% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Shares of DG traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $214.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.99 and a 200-day moving average of $230.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

