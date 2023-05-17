CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,999 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,993,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,596,000 after purchasing an additional 261,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $134.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of -169.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.62. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

