Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Crown Crafts Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Crown Crafts stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. 681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,329. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

