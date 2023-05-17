Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.
Crown Crafts Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Crown Crafts stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. 681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,329. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.
Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter.
Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.
