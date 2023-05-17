Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Crown Crafts Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CRWS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. 672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,329. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

About Crown Crafts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Crown Crafts by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Crafts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

