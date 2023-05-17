Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Crown Crafts Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of CRWS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. 672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,329. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $6.70.
Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter.
Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.
