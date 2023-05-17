Cummins Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.57 (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 1.57 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Cummins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Cummins has a payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cummins to earn $19.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $212.63 on Wednesday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.43. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cummins by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

