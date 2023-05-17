Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Down 10.6% in April

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 832,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 11.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,739,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 359,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,268. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $684.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $181.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.10 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 19.41%. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

