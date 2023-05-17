D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.06. 641,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,151. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $112.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.77.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,122 shares of company stock worth $6,153,884. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.