Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Daicel Price Performance
Shares of DACHF stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. Daicel has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $7.80.
Daicel Company Profile
