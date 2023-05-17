Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Daicel Price Performance

Shares of DACHF stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. Daicel has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Daicel Company Profile

Daicel Corporation engages in the medical/healthcare, smart, safety, materials, engineering plastics, and other businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol and polyglycerin for cosmetics; chiral and achiral columns/stationary phases, analytical tools, analytical/purification/synthesis/formulation services, chiral and bio reagents, analytical standards, and DNA and RNA-based probes; triacetylcellulose, high performance film, solvent for electronic materials, polymer for resist, semiconductor process cleaning agent, optical parts and lens unit, silver nanoparticle ink, and organic semiconductor devices; and inflators, pyro-fuse, and safety device for non-mobility products; and acetic acid and derivatives, cellulose acetate, acetate tow, cycloaliphatic epoxies, caprolactone, ketene derivatives, and alkylamines.

