Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Down 8.0% in April

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 567,600 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 616,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Daktronics by 3,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Daktronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $184.98 million for the quarter.
Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
