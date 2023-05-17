Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) Insider Francis (Bill) Lannen Buys 2,250,000 Shares

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTRGet Rating) insider Francis (Bill) Lannen acquired 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.00 ($30,201.34).

Dateline Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,166.13.

Dateline Resources Company Profile

Dateline Resources Limited engages in mining and exploration of gold properties in the United States and Fiji. The company holds 100% interests in the Gold Links, Green Mountain, Sacramento, Raymond and Carter mines, and Lucky Strike projects located in Colorado; and the Colosseum Gold Mine situated in San Bernardino County, California.

