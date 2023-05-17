Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Sells $12,529.60 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $12,529.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.19. 387,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,482. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of -2.08.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
