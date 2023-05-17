Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Sells $12,529.60 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $12,529.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.19. 387,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,482. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of -2.08.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAWN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

