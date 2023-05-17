Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million.
Decisionpoint Systems Stock Down 8.9 %
Decisionpoint Systems stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an integrator of mobility and wireless systems for business organizations. The company was founded on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.
