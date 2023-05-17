Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million.

Decisionpoint Systems Stock Down 8.9 %

Decisionpoint Systems stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Decisionpoint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Decisionpoint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decisionpoint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Decisionpoint Systems by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. 4.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an integrator of mobility and wireless systems for business organizations. The company was founded on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.